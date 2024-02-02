Calgary police arrest 2 people after stolen vehicle speeds through city at 150 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle was driven through several neighbourhoods at speeds of upwards of 150 km/h Friday morning.

The incident started at about 9:50 a.m. Friday, when police were called to reports of a stolen truck driving in the downtown area.

The driver of the truck fled an attempted traffic stop and continued to drive “erratically” through downtown, south Calgary and northeast Calgary, according to police.

The vehicle reached speeds of 150 km/h and hit multiple parked vehicles in its pursuit.

The truck eventually slammed into the Suncor building at 111 5th Ave. Southwest.

“This is the culmination of an hour, hour-and-20-minute-long incident that happened this morning,” Acting Insp. Scott Neilson with the Calgary Police Service said.

“We had units on it and speeds, like I said, were in excess of 150 kilometres at times, 100 km/h through residential streets.

“It’s amazing nobody got killed, to be honest with you.”

View image in full screen A man and a woman were arrested after a vehicle crashed into Calgary’s Suncor building Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Global News

Neilson said the man and woman inside the truck attempted to get away from police by running into a nearby mall, but police were ready.

“Our people were awesome enough to be on the spot and get in there and latch onto them before they could get away,” Neilson said.

“This kind of stuff just makes my head hurt.”

A man and woman were taken into custody and charges are pending.

“I believe they’re both off to jail,” Neilson said. “They both have warrants, so that would tell me that they’ve had some involvement with us in the past.”

No one was injured, but police said extensive property damage was done.

View image in full screen A man and a woman were arrested after a vehicle crashed into Calgary’s Suncor building Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Global News