Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured in central Edmonton collision

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service badge. View image in full screen
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision on Jasper Avenue Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Police closed a portion of a busy central Edmonton roadway Friday after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision.

Just after 12:45 p.m., police said Jasper Avenue was closed in both directions between 121st and 123rd streets.

Details of the collision are limited, but police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collisions investigation unit is investigating.

It’s now known how long the stretch of Jasper Avenue will be closed.

— more to come…

