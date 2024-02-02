Pedestrian seriously injured in central Edmonton collision

Police closed a portion of a busy central Edmonton roadway Friday after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision.
Just after 12:45 p.m., police said Jasper Avenue was closed in both directions between 121st and 123rd streets.
Details of the collision are limited, but police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries.
The Edmonton Police Service’s major collisions investigation unit is investigating.
It’s now known how long the stretch of Jasper Avenue will be closed.
— more to come…
