Edmonton police tape off part of Whyte Avenue, witness describes rush of responders

Send this page to someone via email

Details about what happened have yet to be released but a section of Whyte Avenue between 95A Street and just before 91st Street has been taped off by the Edmonton Police Service since early Wednesday.

Several items could be seen scattered on the ground and a large white tarp was also visible close to 93rd Street. The tarp was removed Wednesday morning.

The street has been taped off in that area since the early overnight hours.

View image in full screen Details about what happened have yet to be released but a section of Whyte Avenue near 95th Street have been taped off by the Edmonton Police Service since early Wednesday,. Global News

Global News has reached out to the EPS for information about what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

A Global News crew at the scene spoke to a woman who said she was a few blocks away early Wednesday, in the area of 99th Street. She said she saw speeding vehicles.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“(A vehicle) was speeding so fast,” Nicole St. Germaine said. “Then all of a sudden, not even two seconds later, one cop car, two cop cars, three cop cars, four cop cars, … and all of a sudden, fire truck, fire truck, fire truck. And then the little SUV for the ambulance went by.”

More to come