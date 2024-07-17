Menu

Edmonton police tape off part of Whyte Avenue, witness describes rush of responders

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 9:11 am
1 min read
Edmonton police tape off section of 82nd Avenue, witness recounts hectic arrival of multiple police units
WATCH ABOVE: A section of Edmonton's Whyte Avenue near 95th Street have been taped off by police since early Wednesday. As Kendra Slugoski reports, there is little information about what happened but a woman said she saw a vehicle speeding down the road, followed by multiple emergency vehicles.
Details about what happened have yet to be released but a section of Whyte Avenue between 95A Street and just before 91st Street has been taped off by the Edmonton Police Service since early Wednesday.

Several items could be seen scattered on the ground and a large white tarp was also visible close to 93rd Street. The tarp was removed Wednesday morning.

The street has been taped off in that area since the early overnight hours.

Details about what happened have yet to be released but a section of Whyte Avenue near 95th Street have been taped off by the Edmonton Police Service since early Wednesday, View image in full screen
Details about what happened have yet to be released but a section of Whyte Avenue near 95th Street have been taped off by the Edmonton Police Service since early Wednesday,. Global News
Global News has reached out to the EPS for information about what happened.

A Global News crew at the scene spoke to a woman who said she was a few blocks away early Wednesday, in the area of 99th Street. She said she saw speeding vehicles.

“(A vehicle) was speeding so fast,” Nicole St. Germaine said. “Then all of a sudden, not even two seconds later, one cop car, two cop cars, three cop cars, four cop cars, … and all of a sudden, fire truck, fire truck, fire truck. And then the little SUV for the ambulance went by.”

More to come

