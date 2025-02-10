Menu

Traffic

Drivers of transport truck, car fined for stopping on Highway 417 lane for ‘coffee break’: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 4:36 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police say the drivers of a transport truck and a car were issued multiple fines over the weekend for taking a coffee break in a live traffic lane on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Police say they came across the truck and vehicle on the highway near Moodie Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

They allege both drivers had stopped to have a coffee.

Police say the drivers were issued several tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, including fines of $110 for disobeying signage along the highway.

OPP say an officer inspected the transport truck and found numerous violations.

The transport company was also charged, and the truck was temporarily taken out of service.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

