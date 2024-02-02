Non-essential water use ban lifted in Edmonton, surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

A mandatory non-essential water use ban that’s been in place for Edmonton and surrounding communities since Monday has been lifted.

EPCOR made the announcement during a news conference Friday morning.

“We’ve completed repairs at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant and we’re operating at full capacity,” said Frank Mannarino, EPCOR water services senior vice-president.

“While we’re still restoring supplies in the reservoir system, we’re comfortable at this point that the system has stabilized enough that we can lift the water restrictions.”

The ban on non-essential water use has been in place since Monday afternoon for residents and businesses in the capital region. EPCOR officials originally anticipated the ban would remain in place until Sunday.

1:19 Water ban shuts down businesses across Edmonton for days

At about 2 a.m. Monday, EPCOR said a pump equipment failure happened at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant in southwest Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility provides water to several municipalities beyond Edmonton, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and Morinville.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The southwest Edmonton water plant is one of two that provide water to the region. The Rossdale Water Treatment Plant remained operational, but EPCOR said it could not adequately supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.

In an update Thursday afternoon, EPCOR said overall water consumption decreased from a typical daily winter average of 370 million litres per day to 335 million litres per day.

1:46 Residents in surrounding Edmonton communities concerned about water shortage

More to come…