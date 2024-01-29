Edmonton treatment plant failure triggers non-essential water use ban across region

Send this page to someone via email

An equipment failure at one of Edmonton’s two water treatment plants prompted EPCOR and surrounding municipalities to issue a ban on non-essential water use on Monday afternoon.

EPCOR said a pump issue occurred at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant in southwest Edmonton, where water distribution has been halted.

The plant provides water not just for the city of Edmonton, but several surrounding communities, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and Morinville.

EPCOR said the problem happened at 2 a.m. Monday, when there was a failure in the distribution pumping equipment systems that move water from treatment plant into the distribution system.

The city’s other plant, the Rossdale Water Treatment Plant, remains operational but EPCOR said it cannot adequately supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.

The Edmonton region that receives water from EPCOR is being told to eliminate non-essential water use. Until the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant returns to normal operations, EPCOR said customers may also experience low water pressure. There is no impact to the quality of the drinking water, it added.

Businesses that use large volumes of non-essential water – such as laundromats and car washes – are being asked to halt water use.

EPCOR said businesses using water to deliver a product or service that is life-sustaining for people, animals and plants are exempt. Other exemptions include any business that must use water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants.

Residents are asked to conserve water by taking short showers instead of baths, turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving, and flushing toilets only when necessary.

Until further notice, residents are asked to reduce or postpone all non-essential water use.

People are asked to delay laundry, hand-wash small amounts of dinner dishes, and wait to fill hot tubs, pools or large aquariums.

“Every drop helps,” EPCOR said. “These are difficult circumstances and EPCOR understands the significance of this impact to residents and businesses and we appreciate the cooperation of the public.”

It’s not known when water service from E.L. Smith will be restored and EPCOR said the restrictions will be in place until repairs are complete.

Several communities also issued their own news releases Monday about the water restrictions.

The Town of Morinville said it would suspend sewer flushing, firefighter hydrant training, and other heavy water use activities.

The Town of Stony Plain said it would halt the flushing of watermains and sewers, as well as firefighting training, street sweeping, irrigation, flow tests, washing fleet vehicles (including buses) and and the operation of spray decks.

The City of Leduc said it would take similar measures, along with halting outdoor ice surface maintenance — saying all ice surfaces are closed.