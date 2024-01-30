Non-essential water ban continues Tuesday in Edmonton area

Send this page to someone via email

Residents and businesses in the Edmonton area were asked to continue limiting non-essential water use Tuesday as EPCOR works to repair a failure at one of its two water treatment plants.

The pump equipment failure at the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant in southwest Edmonton was noticed at 2 a.m. Monday.

The Edmonton region that receives water from EPCOR was told to eliminate non-essential water use. EPCOR said customers may also experience low water pressure. There is no impact to the quality of the drinking water, it added.

Businesses that use large volumes of non-essential water – such as laundromats and car washes – were also asked to stop.

On Tuesday, EPCOR said the non-essential water ban remained in place.

People are asked to delay laundry, hand-wash small amounts of dinner dishes, and wait to fill hot tubs, pools or large aquariums.

“These demand management measures that we’ve called can have a significant positive benefit to give us more time to restore service, and in this case, hours do matter in our work to restore service,” said Craig Bonneville, director of engineering and technical services with EPCOR.

As a result of the ban announced Monday, there was a noticeable reduction in water consumption that day, EPCOR said.

EPCOR has begun repairs at the E.L Smith Water Treatment Plant but has no timeline for the completion and return to normal water use.

“It’s a complex one that we’re facing,” Bonneville said. “We don’t ask our customers to do this very often.”

More than 300 businesses with high water usage and non-essential operations were contacted on Monday. EPCOR thanked those companies and their customers for either reducing or stopping water use.

The plant provides water not just for the city of Edmonton, but several surrounding communities, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan and Morinville.

Strathcona County started its non-essential water management efforts at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. All truck fills in Beaver County will be out of operation until the ban is lifted, the county said.

