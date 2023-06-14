Canmore water ban lifted, Epcor fixing leaks

Send this page to someone via email

The ban on non-essential water use in Canmore and the surrounding area has been lifted, allowing residents to resume normal water use.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Town of Canmore and Epcor thanked residents for complying with the ban that had been in place since Friday.

Residents and businesses in Canmore, Harvie Heights and Deadman’s Flats were asked to refrain from using water for things like laundry, watering lawns, washing cars, washing driveways or sidewalks, or from filling hot tubs or pools.

That reduced usage helped restore water levels in the Grassi Reservoir, which is now up to “appropriate” water levels.

The utility said it continues to assess why the drinking water system had been unable to fill the reservoir but confirmed that the availability of source water was not an issue, peak overnight and population demands are manageable under designed system performance, and leaks in the system contributed to the problem. Epcor said those leaks are being located and repaired.

The utility also said drinking water remains safe to be consumed.

Epcor will be providing an update on the system at the next Canmore town council meeting on June 20.