Canada

Canmore water ban lifted, Epcor fixing leaks

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 8:13 pm
Traffic travels along the Trans Canada Highway past Mount Rundle of the Rocky Mountains near Canmore, Alta., on April 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Traffic travels along the Trans Canada Highway past Mount Rundle of the Rocky Mountains near Canmore, Alta., on April 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The ban on non-essential water use in Canmore and the surrounding area has been lifted, allowing residents to resume normal water use.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Town of Canmore and Epcor thanked residents for complying with the ban that had been in place since Friday.

Residents and businesses in Canmore, Harvie Heights and Deadman’s Flats were asked to refrain from using water for things like laundry, watering lawns, washing cars, washing driveways or sidewalks, or from filling hot tubs or pools.

That reduced usage helped restore water levels in the Grassi Reservoir, which is now up to “appropriate” water levels.

1st visit to Canada turns tragic for family of toddler who drowned near Canmore

The utility said it continues to assess why the drinking water system had been unable to fill the reservoir but confirmed that the availability of source water was not an issue, peak overnight and population demands are manageable under designed system performance, and leaks in the system contributed to the problem. Epcor said those leaks are being located and repaired.

The utility also said drinking water remains safe to be consumed.

Epcor will be providing an update on the system at the next Canmore town council meeting on June 20.

CanmoreepcorTown of CanmoreDeadman's FlatsNon-essential water banCanmore waterCanmore water banGrassi ReservoirHarvie Heights
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

