Non-essential water use banned in Canmore and area until at least Monday

Starting Friday, people living in Canmore, Alta., Harvie Heights and Deadman’s Flats are asked to restrict their water use until at least Monday, according to the Town of Canmore.

The town said EPCOR is advising all residents and businesses to stop non-essential water use, including doing laundry, watering lawns and washing cars, sidewalks or driveways, as well as filling hot tubs or pools.

Residents are also asked to take short showers instead of baths, to hand-wash dishes, reduce the frequency of toilet flushing, and turn off the tap while brushing teeth and shaving.

Essential water use includes drinking, cooking and personal cleaning, the town said.

“Failure to follow these measures will result in residents first being informed of the situation and, if cooperation is not met, water service could be disconnected,” said the town.

Hot temperatures and an increase in water demand have led to the water level in the Peaks of Grassi reservoir falling below 50 per cent, the town said.

“EPCOR is asking for reduced water use until reservoir levels are above at least 60 per cent, which could take until Monday at the earliest,” said the town.

The town said indoor recreation facilities are not affected by the restriction and will remain open.