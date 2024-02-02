Alberta RCMP officers to begin testing body cameras this month

The RCMP says some officers in Alberta will begin field testing body-worn cameras this month.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said frontline members in Grande Prairie, St. Paul and Parkland County will field test the cameras for a period of eight to 10 weeks.

The RCMP said officers will “usually” be wearing the cameras in the middle of their chest.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the public will know it’s recording because a red light will be visible on the camera.

“Body-worn cameras can help increase trust between police and the communities they serve because the video evidence collected will provide an independent, unbiased and objective way to capture interactions between the public and police officers,” said Fraser Logan, Alberta RCMP media relations manager.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The move is part of a national rollout, expected to take 12 to 18 months, which the RCMP says will likely become the standard for “general duty” Mounties.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said it will also be testing a new digital evidence management system, that accompanies the cameras, during this period.

The field tests are also taking place in RCMP detachments in Nova Scotia and Nunavut and will help inform the broader use of body cameras in RCMP detachments across the country. About 300 cameras will be rolled out in the test locations.

The RCMP said the field tests are part of the final stage of the procurement process and will be used to inform roll out to RCMP detachments across the country which is expected to happen in a phased approach.