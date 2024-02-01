Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP finds man and woman wanted on warrants sleeping inside stolen vehicle

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
RCMP said a man and woman wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested after officers discovered sleeping inside a stolen pickup truck. View image in full screen
RCMP said a man and woman wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested after officers discovered sleeping inside a stolen pickup truck. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man and woman wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested Friday near Gunn, Alta.

RCMP said officers discovered the pair sleeping inside a stolen pickup truck with no license plate attached. Police said the truck was reported stolen in Lac St. Anne County in November. The suspects are known to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Kevin Daniel Stolth of Gunn, Alta. was arrested on five outstanding warrants in Whitecourt, Fort Saskatchewan and Stony Plain. Stolth faces several new charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. RCMP said Stolth will remain in custody until he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5 in Stony Plain.

RCMP said Tanya Nichol Westoby was arrested on five outstanding warrants in Stony Plain and Edmonton. The 44-year-old also faces additional charges including possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000. Westoby has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices