Alberta RCMP finds man and woman wanted on warrants sleeping inside stolen vehicle

A man and woman wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested Friday near Gunn, Alta.

RCMP said officers discovered the pair sleeping inside a stolen pickup truck with no license plate attached. Police said the truck was reported stolen in Lac St. Anne County in November. The suspects are known to police.

Kevin Daniel Stolth of Gunn, Alta. was arrested on five outstanding warrants in Whitecourt, Fort Saskatchewan and Stony Plain. Stolth faces several new charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. RCMP said Stolth will remain in custody until he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5 in Stony Plain.

RCMP said Tanya Nichol Westoby was arrested on five outstanding warrants in Stony Plain and Edmonton. The 44-year-old also faces additional charges including possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000. Westoby has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.