One dead, one injured after ‘industrial accident’ in north Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina police, fire department and EMS are on the scene of a sudden death after an industrial accident in north Regina.

Traffic has been closed on McDonald Street between Hoffer Drive and 1st Avenue, outside Tubello Stone Works.

Reporters on scene can see half a dozen marble slabs that fell off a truck, trapping someone underneath.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said around 8:55 a.m., they were called to the scene and found two adults injured. One has been confirmed dead.

“EMS attended to the surviving injured person, who was transported to hospital,” police said in a news release.

“As in any death investigation, the immediate priorities are to identify the deceased individual and notify next of kin. This is ongoing. Police also investigate to gather as much information as possible to establish the circumstances of the death. In this case, police are also assisting Occupational Health and Safety as this incident may be considered a workplace fatality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two fire trucks, the Regina Fire Command Unit and the coroners service were on the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area while they respond to the incident.

— More info to come.