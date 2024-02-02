Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One dead, one injured after ‘industrial accident’ in north Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina emergency crews respond to serious incident at industrial park'
Regina emergency crews respond to serious incident at industrial park
Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to an 'industrial accident' on McDonald Street on Friday morning near a stone slab supplier. Regina police were also present at the scene controlling traffic and investigating the cause of the accident.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina police, fire department and EMS are on the scene of a sudden death after an industrial accident in north Regina.

Traffic has been closed on McDonald Street between Hoffer Drive and 1st Avenue, outside Tubello Stone Works.

Reporters on scene can see half a dozen marble slabs that fell off a truck, trapping someone underneath.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said around 8:55 a.m., they were called to the scene and found two adults injured. One has been confirmed dead.

“EMS attended to the surviving injured person, who was transported to hospital,” police said in a news release.

“As in any death investigation, the immediate priorities are to identify the deceased individual and notify next of kin.  This is ongoing.  Police also investigate to gather as much information as possible to establish the circumstances of the death.  In this case, police are also assisting Occupational Health and Safety as this incident may be considered a workplace fatality.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two fire trucks, the Regina Fire Command Unit and the coroners service were on the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area while they respond to the incident.

— More info to come.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices