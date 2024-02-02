2nd suspect charged in north Toronto murder

Send this page to someone via email

A second suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in north Toronto last September, police say.

Toronto police said that on Sept. 24 at around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, which is just north of Finch Avenue.

Toronto resident Joyous Magdirila had been stabbed and was laying in the southbound curb lane on Yonge Street, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Magdirila, who was then taken to hospital where he died.

On Sept. 28, a youth was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

On Thursday, a second arrest was made, police said.

Twenty-one-year-old Victor Bueron, from Toronto, is now also facing a charge of second-degree murder.