Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd suspect charged in north Toronto murder

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second suspect is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in north Toronto last September, police say.

Toronto police said that on Sept. 24 at around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, which is just north of Finch Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Toronto resident Joyous Magdirila had been stabbed and was laying in the southbound curb lane on Yonge Street, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Magdirila, who was then taken to hospital where he died.

Trending Now

On Sept. 28, a youth was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

On Thursday, a second arrest was made, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-one-year-old Victor Bueron, from Toronto, is now also facing a charge of second-degree murder.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices