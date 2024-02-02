BB gun seized after man seen with weapon at nearby ATM: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man pulled out a black handgun while people were using an ATM.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said a man and a woman were taking money out at a business near Speedvale Avenue and Dawson Road.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While withdrawing money, investigators said another man was sitting on the floor nearby and he took a black pistol out of a paper bag and pointed it at the ceiling.

Police then received a call and the officers who answered say they seized a black Glock-style BB gun and made an arrest.

The man had been previously ordered not to carry a gun.

A 41-year-old was charged and held for a bail hearing on Friday.