BB gun seized after man seen with weapon at nearby ATM: Guelph police

Guelph police say a man pulled out a black handgun while people were using an ATM.
Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said a man and a woman were taking money out at a business near Speedvale Avenue and Dawson Road.
While withdrawing money, investigators said another man was sitting on the floor nearby and he took a black pistol out of a paper bag and pointed it at the ceiling.
Police then received a call and the officers who answered say they seized a black Glock-style BB gun and made an arrest.
The man had been previously ordered not to carry a gun.
A 41-year-old was charged and held for a bail hearing on Friday.
