Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

BB gun seized after man seen with weapon at nearby ATM: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 2, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Police say a black Glock-style BB gun was seized Thursday night in the city's westend after a 41-year-old man pulled it out a paper bag and pointed it at the ceiling. View image in full screen
Police say a black Glock-style BB gun was seized Thursday night in the city's westend after a 41-year-old man pulled it out a paper bag and pointed it at the ceiling. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man pulled out a black handgun while people were using an ATM.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police said a man and a woman were taking money out at a business near Speedvale Avenue and Dawson Road.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While withdrawing money, investigators said another man was sitting on the floor nearby and he took a black pistol out of a paper bag and pointed it at the ceiling.

Police then received a call and the officers who answered say they seized a black Glock-style BB gun and made an arrest.

Trending Now

The man had been previously ordered not to carry a gun.

A 41-year-old was charged and held for a bail hearing on Friday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices