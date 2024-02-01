Saskatchewan Rattlers bring back 2019 champion Lee Genier as team president

Send this page to someone via email

The 2019 Canadian Elite Basketball League season was a magical time for the Saskatchewan Rattlers organization and their president, Lee Genier.

Fast forward five years and Genier is chasing that same feeling, returning to the franchise where he won it all half a decade ago.

“Six years ago we launched this team, this league,” said Genier. “We had a Cinderella, amazing story for year one. We won a championship, brought a championship here I’m going to say against all odds.”

“We are looking to fill this building back in, bring the energy back to that and win another championship.”

On Thursday, the Rattlers formally announced Genier has been brought on as team president ahead of the 2024 season to serve in the same role he did between 2018 and 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, Genier was chief operating officer of western operations for the CEBL during the 2019 season overseeing Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Fraser Valley’s franchises.

1:57 Saskatchewan Rattlers captain Malik Benlevi roaring back from injury

According to Genier, the opportunity to jump back into the local basketball scene is something he wanted to pursue while filling SaskTel Centre in the process.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This is my fourth time back working on a project here in Saskatchewan,” said Genier. “I love the fans in Saskatchewan, I love the passion here because people are so passionate. That’s a big thing, too, coming back here, and let’s see this building full. That is a big part of coming back here.”

Genier previously served as president for the Saskatchewan Rush, winning a National Lacrosse League title in 2016, and was a high-ranking executive for both the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League and previously was on the board of directors for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

Story continues below advertisement

Rattlers vice-president Brad Kraft, meanwhile, will not be returning this summer, as the team has parted ways with the longtime executive.

The Rattlers are coming off an inconsistent 2023 CEBL season in which they began the year with a 4-8 record resulting in the mid-season firing of head coach Dean Demopoulos.

Tanner Massey was promoted to interim head coach and helped Saskatchewan win four of their final seven games, however the Rattlers missed out on the playoffs with an 8-12 record.

In the coming weeks, the Rattlers are expected to announce who will be taking over that head coaching position, according to Genier.

“We do have somebody in place which is great,” said Genier. “Everything is working in the background right now and we are excited to make it one of the upcoming announcements.”

Last week, the Rattlers unveiled their 2024 schedule which will kick off on May 22 with a three-game home stand against the Winnipeg Sea Bears, Montreal Alliance and Vancouver Bandits.

Back in the Rattlers fold, Genier said he’s eager to see the fan interaction grow which is ongoing with season ticket sales.

“Winning is always important and they’re building a championship team,” said Genier. “That on the basketball operations side is really exciting. Off the court, any sports team is about its fans and we want to bring these people back.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Rattlers will be aiming to qualify for the CEBL championship weekend in August, which will be hosted in Montreal.