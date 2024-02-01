B.C. Sikh activist’s home targeted in early-morning shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Leaders in the B.C. Sikh community say a well-known Sikh activist and friend of murdered gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the target in a South Surrey shooting early Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said gunfire erupted outside a home in the 2800-block of 154 Street around 1:20 a.m., but that no one was hurt.

In a press conference Thursday evening, BC Gurdwaras Council spokesperson Moninder Singh identified the target as Simranjeet Singh, a well-known member of the Sikh community and a supporter of the Khalistan movement for an independent Sikh state.

“He’s a long-standing member, an upstanding citizen, he’s a family man with young children, no criminal record, no background, no anything that would link him to any kind of criminal activity,” Moninder Singh said.

Moninder Singh said two shooters targeted the house just minutes after Simranjeet Singh had come home, firing an estimated 20 bullets into the home, some of which they say narrowly missed his six-year-old son.

Simranjeet Singh, he said, has made several reports to police in recent months about being followed or seeing cars parked in front of his home, and had participated in a rally outside the Indian consulate in recent days.

He went on to tie the attack to the Surrey murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another pro-Khalistan activist, who the federal government has alleged was carried out by agents of the Indian government.

Nijjar was gunned down in front of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gudwara, of which we was president, on June 18, 2023. India has denied responsibility for his murder.

The United States government has since alleged Indian government links to a plot to assassinate a Sikh activist living in New York.

Moninder Singh said many in the B.C. Sikh community believe they are being targeted for intimidation by agents of the Indian state.

Surrey RCMP said police remained at the scene of the shooting Thursday speaking with witnesses and canvassing for security video.

Police said they believe the shooting was an “isolated incident,” and that they are still working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.