Teen’s homicide at Trenton motel rattles neighbours: ‘I locked my door last night’

Those living at a Trenton, Ont., motel where a teenager was found dead nearly a month ago say they’re still unsettled by the homicide.

Kiean Stoddard, 17, of Quinte West was found dead in a suite at the Park Motel after police were called for a wellness check Jan. 7.

On Wednesday, OPP said four people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder: Morgan Belyea, 22, Steven Courneyea, 26, both of Belleville, Ont., Harold Russell, 43 and Aaron Ryan, 27, both of Quinte West.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Khadijah Courneya, 29, of Quinte West.

Tenants of the Dundas Street East motel where Stoddard’s body was found are mostly permanent residents.

Rick Smith lives in the suite next to where Stoddard had been staying and says he noticed something unusual in the days before the young man’s body was found — a pizza delivery driver knocking on Stoddard’s door but no one answered.

“He said he heard some noise in the apartment, but we couldn’t get him to answer the door. Then the next thing, a few days later the cops came by to do the welfare check,” Smith told reporters outside his door Thursday.

“I told my wife it was rather quiet over there for the last four days after the delivery guy was here, and I said I bet you there’s something wrong.

“And then we come to find out there was a dead body over there.”

Smith said the motel, located in a commercial area of Trenton, is usually a quiet place with those living there mostly keeping to themselves.

Eric Bowman, who has lived at the motel for the last four years, says that quiet was shattered after Stoddard’s body was found dead and police spent the next week investigating at the scene.

“They had the specialist teams come over here and they parked the two vehicles here with a police SUV — then they were checking the motel and then the creeks,” Bowman said Thursday.

“It kind of shocked everybody, more or less. A 17-year-old, like come on. Hasn’t even had a chance to live.”

An online obituary for Stoddard says the teen had a daughter.

“The opportunity to continue to grow together and make memories are forever lost to Kiean’s adored sister Kieriah, and his treasured baby daughter Reighlynn,” the obit reads.

Police have released few details about the homicide and haven’t said how Stoddard was killed or if a weapon was used. They also haven’t said what investigators believe motivated the killing.

OPP say their investigation continues, with help from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

In the meantime, Smith says living next door to a crime scene has been nerve-wracking.

“I locked my door last night — I made sure it was locked,” he said. “It makes me really nervous.”

— with files from Paul Soucy