Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. RCMP Major Crimes lay charges in homicide, attempted homicide at Sask. Penitentiary

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Police have laid charges to several people following an investigation into the recent death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. View image in full screen
Police have laid charges to several people following an investigation into the recent death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Porter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid following an investigation into a recent death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Rocky Meechance from Red Pheasant First Nation.

According to a release, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert General Investigative Section responded to a report of a sudden death and a second injured person at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Jan. 29, 2024.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The initial investigation determined an altercation occurred between a group of inmates, a police statement read.

“A male was injured and was later declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” the RCMP stated. “A second adult male inmate was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.”

As a result of an investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, 28-year-old George Custer, 25-year-old Tyrel Munroe, 26-year-old Dominick Cochrane, 26-year-old Jonathan Soosay, 26-year-old Wyatt Crookedneck, and 26-year-old Rene Merasty were charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police stated that 34-year-old Conrad Merasty, 23-year-old Ilyas Gilao, and 23-year-old DJ Montgrand have each been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

“The accused’s scheduled court dates are pending, and we will provide an update when they are available,” police stated. “Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes will continue to investigate.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices