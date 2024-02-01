Sask. RCMP Major Crimes lay charges in homicide, attempted homicide at Sask. Penitentiary

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid following an investigation into a recent death of an inmate at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Rocky Meechance from Red Pheasant First Nation.

According to a release, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert General Investigative Section responded to a report of a sudden death and a second injured person at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Jan. 29, 2024.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The initial investigation determined an altercation occurred between a group of inmates, a police statement read.

“A male was injured and was later declared deceased by EMS at the scene,” the RCMP stated. “A second adult male inmate was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.”

As a result of an investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, 28-year-old George Custer, 25-year-old Tyrel Munroe, 26-year-old Dominick Cochrane, 26-year-old Jonathan Soosay, 26-year-old Wyatt Crookedneck, and 26-year-old Rene Merasty were charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated that 34-year-old Conrad Merasty, 23-year-old Ilyas Gilao, and 23-year-old DJ Montgrand have each been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

“The accused’s scheduled court dates are pending, and we will provide an update when they are available,” police stated. “Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes will continue to investigate.”