Crime

2 face murder charges related to 2023 homicide in Eastwood Park

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 1, 2024 10:15 am
1 min read
Police in Edmonton have arrested two people in connection to a homicide last August. View image in full screen
Police in Edmonton have arrested two people in connection to a homicide last August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Police in Edmonton have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a homicide in Eastwood Park in August.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers found 33-year-old Travis Cardinal in the park suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Aug. 11. Police said they were called to the park near 85 Street and 119 Avenue around 6 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

Cardinal was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said 36-year-old Paul Everette Lawrence and 30-year-old Talsa Ashlee Cardinal both face a first-degree murder charge in relation to Cardinal’s death.

