Edmonton police investigate collision, pedestrian struck by semi-truck

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a collision that involved a pedestrian and semi-truck on Calgary Trail early Saturday morning.

Police said the truck was travelling southbound on Calgary Trail when it struck a pedestrian south of 31 Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

“A male suddenly ran out into the road in front of the semi,” police said. The tractor-trailer attempted to brake but was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian,” an Edmonton Police news release stated Saturday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The driver of the truck administered first aid until EMS arrived.

The 25-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition. The semi-driver was not injured.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) continues to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement