Edmonton police release photos of possible suspect connected to April 2023 homicide

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has released photos of a person they believe to be a suspect in the 2023 homicide of 35-year-old Gabriel Dumont.

On April 8, officers responded to a report of a critically injured man inside the lobby of an apartment building near 97th Street and 109th Avenue where they found Dumont dead.

An autopsy conducted several days later determined that Dumont died of a gunshot wound and the death was deemed a homicide.

Police have released photos of a man, they describe as a suspect in the case, who was captured on security video in the area. Edmonton Police Service

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.