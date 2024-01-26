Edmonton police issue warning about man harassing women on University of Alberta campus

Edmonton police are warning the public about a man who has allegedly been following and harassing women on the University of Alberta campus.
Faton Miftari is under an order not to trespass at any U of A campus or property, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday morning.
Police said the 39-year-old was previously arrested in Edmonton on Sept. 14, 2023 in relation to a series of events in the Ritchie area. Police said Miftari was charged with criminal harassment after he was accused of watching a woman’s house, going onto her property, banging on the door and looking into her windows.
Miftari was also charged in December 2023 with trespass by night after being accused of peering into a window of a home.
Police said he has prior convictions in Ontario, including criminal harassment and break and enter.
