Crime

Edmonton police issue warning about man harassing women on University of Alberta campus

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
Faton Miftari, 39, is under an order not to trespass on any University of Alberta campus or property. View image in full screen
Faton Miftari, 39, is under an order not to trespass on any University of Alberta campus or property. Courtesy, Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton police are warning the public about a man who has allegedly been following and harassing women on the University of Alberta campus.

Faton Miftari is under an order not to trespass at any U of A campus or property, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday morning.

Police said the 39-year-old was previously arrested in Edmonton on Sept. 14, 2023 in relation to a series of events in the Ritchie area. Police said Miftari was charged with criminal harassment after he was accused of watching a woman’s house, going onto her property, banging on the door and looking into her windows.

Miftari was also charged in December 2023 with trespass by night after being accused of peering into a window of a home.

Police said he has prior convictions in Ontario, including criminal harassment and break and enter.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

