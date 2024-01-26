Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dead after being run over while lying on road in central Edmonton: police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 5:59 pm
1 min read
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is dead after a being hit by a vehicle early Friday on Wayne Gretzky Drive in northeast Edmonton.

Police said officers responded to a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian at 12:45 a.m.

It was reported to police that a Dodge Ram truck was travelling north on Wayne Gretzky Drive, through the intersection at 118th Avenue, when it ran over a woman who was lying in the middle lane of the road, just north of the intersection.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A police spokesperson could not say why the woman was lying on the road or if she was awake when the collision happened.

Trending Now

Police said witnesses attempted first aid but the 46-year-old woman was declared dead when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The man driving the truck and his male passenger remained at the scene and police said they did not report any physical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigations section is investigating. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices