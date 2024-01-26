Woman dead after being run over while lying on road in central Edmonton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after a being hit by a vehicle early Friday on Wayne Gretzky Drive in northeast Edmonton.

Police said officers responded to a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian at 12:45 a.m.

It was reported to police that a Dodge Ram truck was travelling north on Wayne Gretzky Drive, through the intersection at 118th Avenue, when it ran over a woman who was lying in the middle lane of the road, just north of the intersection.

A police spokesperson could not say why the woman was lying on the road or if she was awake when the collision happened.

Police said witnesses attempted first aid but the 46-year-old woman was declared dead when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The man driving the truck and his male passenger remained at the scene and police said they did not report any physical injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigations section is investigating. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.