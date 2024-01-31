‘He had to be on board’: New Bombers defensive coordinator to tap former DC

Jordan Younger was about as shocked as everyone else when he was offered the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive coordinator position three weeks ago.

“I was surprised,” Younger said from his home in Pickering, Ont.

After five seasons as their defensive backs coach, Younger certainly didn’t expect to be promoted this off-season, especially with Richie Hall firmly entrenched in the position. But with offers pouring in from other teams, Younger sat down with his long-time friend and former teammate, Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea.

“When I was approached, I go to him and explain the situation,” Younger said. “And he came back and you know, through the course of a couple back and forths, this is where we ended up.”

O’Shea made it quite clear after the hiring that he didn’t want to lose Younger from his coaching staff.

Younger has some big shoes to fill as he takes over from Hall who was demoted after eight seasons on the job. Hall is staying with the team as a defensive assistant and one might think it’d make for an awkward situation, but Younger reached out to Hall for his blessing.

“One of the things that was important to me was he had to be on board, otherwise I don’t know if I would have done it,” said Younger.

“It was that important to me. I think that just keeping him in the building, like that wisdom, that knowledge base. There’s no substitute for experience and Richie Hall has tons and tons of experience.

“Just appreciative of Richie and the way he’s kinda handled the situation.”

Considering both were defensive backs in their playing days, Younger says the two are very like-minded with their defensive philosophies. But Younger has also coached on offence in the past which he believes gives him a bit of a different perspective.

“If it was a chess board, I turn the board around and try to look at it from what they see,” he said. “So, I think that experience may highlight some of the ways that we’re different.”

And Younger really doesn’t see much changing in the coaches’ room.

“Everybody’s going to have input,” said Younger. “Like, that’s the way he was when he was the defensive coordinator.

“I don’t plan on changing that. Everybody will have input. Everybody’s voice will count.”