Pedestrian dead after hit by truck on boulevard in Norfolk County

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle near the Lake Erie shoreline in Norfolk County, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the 86-year-old was struck by a dump trunk around 1 p.m. on Erie Boulevard near Austin Parkway in Long Point.
Const. Andrew Gamble says the individual was from Oxford County and was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to Gamble.
Erie Boulevard is expected to be closed between Austin Parkway and Beach Avenue hours on Wednesday night.
