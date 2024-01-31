Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg union weighs in on City Hall safety concerns

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 7:17 pm
2 min read
The Canadian Union for Public Employees Local 500, is weighing in on the conversation about safety concerns at Winnipeg's City Hall. View image in full screen
The Canadian Union for Public Employees Local 500, is weighing in on the conversation about safety concerns at Winnipeg's City Hall. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Union for Public Employees Local 500, is weighing in on the conversation about safety concerns at Winnipeg’s City Hall.

Concerns were sparked after a shooting at Edmonton, Alberta’s City Hall last week, with two city councillors are raising red flags about their workplace. CUPE Local 500 president, Gord Delbridge, said he’s not surprised to hear alarm bells ringing.

“There’s been many incidents that have taken place at City Hall. To be honest with you, I’m kind of more surprised that something hasn’t been done sooner,” he said.

On Monday, Councillor Janice Lukes told 680CJOB she had been trying to have security measures improved in the building for almost a decade.

Delbridge said CUPE Local 500 is filing a grievance with the city, which will suggest an external review. “If the City of Winnipeg doesn’t have the expertise to be dealing with this as of right now, they should bring somebody on, to consult, and put something in place. Now,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Delbridge says he’s also writing a letter to Mayor Scott Gillingham, and council, expressing the union’s concerns.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Everyone wants to feel safe in their workplace, and it’s a responsibility for the employer to ensure that,” he said.

In a previous statement, the City of Winnipeg said that it takes the safety of those in City Hall seriously, and has several security measures in place, including “card access, visitor sign-in, and security guards.”

More on Canada

On Tuesday, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer told 680CJOB it’s looking to hire a security coordinator.

“I hope that this is an issue that’s being taken seriously. And (that) they’ll be implementing some necessary resources to ensure it’s a safe environment for everyone,” Delbridge said.

The issue of safety extends beyond City Hall’s walls, and to other public service workers.

Karin Borland, the manager of Library Services for the Winnipeg Public Library, told 680CJOB crime is down at the Millennium Library, but it’s up at other locations.

Trending Now

Back in November 2022, the month before the fatal stabbing of Tyree Cayer, she said the Millennium Library represented 85 per cent of all reported incidents. By the same time in 2023, that number plummeted to just 56 per cent, as per a new report shown before a committee in City Hall.

Story continues below advertisement

The difference, Borland said, is increased security.

“There has been progress with welcoming community safety hosts, additional security guards, that tape of safety measure. Now we are regrouping and looking at some statistics and responding to council’s request for a quarterly report. ”

She said getting more security guards and safety hosts are on the priority for other libraries, as well as training for staff to better equip them for various interactions.

Click to play video: 'City councillor calls for improved safety measures at City Hall'
City councillor calls for improved safety measures at City Hall
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices