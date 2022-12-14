‘He loved life’: Friends and family remember man killed at Winnipeg library

Send this page to someone via email

Tyree Cayer loved life and brought joy to everyone around him.

That’s how friends and family are remembering the 28-year-old Winnipeg man who was killed in an attack at the Millennium Library over the weekend.

“I’ve never met anyone like him. I just want people to remember that he was kind. That he was caring,” Cayer’s cousin Schae Stewart told Global News Wednesday.

“He loved everyone around him. He loved life. I just want people to remember that.”

Four teens have been charged in connection with Cayer’s death.

Police have said Cayer was found stabbed and seriously injured at the downtown library around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, and despite emergency medical care, he died in hospital.

Three teenaged boys were initially charged in Cayer’s death, and police announced charges against a fourth teenaged boy Wednesday.

Three teens aged 14, 15, and 16 have each been charged with manslaughter. Another 14-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges.

Stewart says family has been devastated by the news.

She says she spoke with her cousin the night before he was killed to make plans for the holidays.

“I was going to bring him presents,” Stewart said. “He told me all he wanted was just my time and to be family again. He sent me a message on Sunday and he told me ‘happy Sunday’ and then that was the last I heard from him until what happened.”

Cayer had been a star running back with the Elmwood Giants in high school, and friends and family say he had a bright future ahead of him but injuries sidelined those plans.

Between the injuries and losing one of his best friends — his aunt in 2017 — Cayer’s uncle says his nephew had been struggling.

“They shared a bond and understanding that was just on a deeper level,” Jayse Meyer said.

“Although Tyree drifted away from us after her passing years ago, he never drifted from our hearts. I wish everyone had the opportunity to meet and know Tyree because he really was such a wonderful person to be around with so much positive energy.”

Winnipeg has seen a record number of homicides in 2022. Cayer’s killing is the city’s 51st homicide of the year.

Police have said no further arrests are expected in the case.

— With files from Brittany Greenslade