Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘He loved life’: Friends and family remember man killed at Winnipeg library

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 8:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Victim in Millennium Library homicide remembered'
Victim in Millennium Library homicide remembered
A fourth teen is being charged in connection with a stabbing at Millennium Library. And friends of the victim are paying tribute to a life taken too soon. Brittany Greenslade reports.

Tyree Cayer loved life and brought joy to everyone around him.

That’s how friends and family are remembering the 28-year-old Winnipeg man who was killed in an attack at the Millennium Library over the weekend.

Read more: Fourth teen charged in fatal stabbing at downtown Winnipeg library

“I’ve never met anyone like him. I just want people to remember that he was kind. That he was caring,” Cayer’s cousin Schae Stewart told Global News Wednesday.

“He loved everyone around him. He loved life. I just want people to remember that.”

Click to play video: 'Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing'
Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing

Four teens have been charged in connection with Cayer’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said Cayer was found  stabbed and seriously injured at the downtown library around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, and despite emergency medical care, he died in hospital.

Three teenaged boys were initially charged in Cayer’s death, and police announced charges against a fourth teenaged boy Wednesday.

Read more: Youths arrested in fatal downtown library stabbing, Winnipeg police say

Three teens aged 14, 15, and 16 have each been charged with manslaughter. Another 14-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges.

Stewart says family has been devastated by the news.

She says she spoke with her cousin the night before he was killed to make plans for the holidays.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Tyree Cayer with his late aunt, Chantelle Meyer. View image in full screen
Tyree Cayer with his late aunt, Chantelle Meyer. Submitted

“I was going to bring him presents,” Stewart said. “He told me all he wanted was just my time and to be family again. He sent me a message on Sunday and he told me ‘happy Sunday’ and then that was the last I heard from him until what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Victim, 28, identified in fatal Winnipeg library stabbing

Cayer had been a star running back with the Elmwood Giants in high school, and friends and family say he had a bright future ahead of him but injuries sidelined those plans.

Between the injuries and losing one of his best friends — his aunt in 2017 — Cayer’s uncle says his nephew had been struggling.

“They shared a bond and understanding that was just on a deeper level,” Jayse Meyer said.

Friends and family have taken to social media to remember Tyree Cayer. View image in full screen
Friends and family have taken to social media to remember Tyree Cayer. Submitted/Global News

“Although Tyree drifted away from us after her passing years ago, he never drifted from our hearts. I wish everyone had the opportunity to meet and know Tyree because he really was such a wonderful person to be around with so much positive energy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP

Winnipeg has seen a record number of homicides in 2022. Cayer’s killing is the city’s 51st homicide of the year.

Police have said no further arrests are expected in the case.

— With files from Brittany Greenslade

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police respond to charges laid against 3 teens involved in library stabbing'
Winnipeg police respond to charges laid against 3 teens involved in library stabbing
StabbingWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicidemillennium libraryTyree Cayer
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers