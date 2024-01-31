Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP nab five following investigation into aggravated assault, robbery

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. RCMP
Five people have been arrested after police were called regarding an assault outside a business in a Manitoba community last week.

Officers with Flin Flon RCMP arrived at a residence of a man in the community who said he had been attacked outside a business on Main Street, on Jan. 28. According to police, the 24-year-old male victim said he had been attacked by a group of individuals who attempted to steal his bank card.

He was suffering from significant injuries, officials said, and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they obtained surveillance footage showing the victim being punched and kicked by several suspects. Five of the suspects were arrested without incident.

Two female suspects, aged 18 and 15, face charges of robbery and aggravated assault. They were released from custody with upcoming court dates.

A 22-year-old man was charged with robbery and aggravated assault and was released from custody on a release order.

A 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were also charged with similar offences. They remain in custody, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

