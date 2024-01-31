7 teens charged after youth assaulted, hit with baton outside St. Albert McDonald’s: RCMP

Seven youth have been charged after a teen was assaulted outside of a St. Albert McDonald’s late last year.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, St. Albert RCMP were called to an assault outside the fast-food restaurant at 369 St. Albert Tr.
RCMP said a teenager was physically assaulted and hit with a baton. He also had property stolen from him.
The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released later that day, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Several of the suspects ran from the area, but police said they were all located in the surrounding area.
All seven youth charged in the case are teens, according to police, and they are from Edmonton. One youth was charged with assault with a weapon and obstruction. Four of them were charged with robbery and obstruction. Two of them were charged with assault and obstruction.
The RCMP said all of the teens charged were placed on conditions not to contact the victim and not to attend that McDonald’s location. The youth are prohibited from possessing any weapons.
The next court appearance for all seven people charged in the case is scheduled for March 5.
Police said they are not able to release any further information about the case due to the ages of the people involved.
