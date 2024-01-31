Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta government to begin water-sharing negotiations amid risk of severe drought

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 12:42 pm
2 min read
A dry Alberta farmer's field. View image in full screen
The Alberta government is making moves to mitigate the risk of severe drought in the province this year. . Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government is making moves to mitigate the risk of severe drought in the province this year.

Alberta’s Drought Command Team has been given the go-ahead to begin negotiations Thursday with water licence holders to secure water-sharing agreements.

Alberta relies on melting snow and rain for its water. This year, the winter snowpack is below average, rivers are at record low levels and multiple reservoirs remain well below capacity, the province said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Due to all of these factors, the Alberta government has given its Drought Command Team authorization to begin negotiations with major water licence holders to strike water-sharing agreements in the Red Deer River, Bow River and Old Man River basins.

There are 25,000 organizations and businesses in Alberta that hold licences for 9.5 billion cubic metres of water — enough to fill 3.8 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the first time such negotiations have taken place since 2001, according to the province.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The goal is to “secure significant and timely reductions in water use,” Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz said in a news release. “This effort will be the largest water-sharing negotiation to have ever occurred in Alberta’s history.”

Click to play video: 'Southern Alberta food producers trying to avoid water shortages amid drought'
Southern Alberta food producers trying to avoid water shortages amid drought
Trending Now

In a letter to water licence holders, Schulz asked them to voluntarily take less water in order to ensure there is water available for as many users as possible.

“Drought is something our farmers and ranchers have experienced before,” said Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation RJ Sigurdson.

Based on that experience, our irrigators and agricultural producers have done an amazing job to manage their operations during tough times. I also want to be clear, that Alberta producers are leaders in water conservation, environmental stewardship, and I am proud of the work they do. As always, Alberta’s government is doing everything we can to help producers impacted by drought, and our producers have always stepped up to work together to build solutions that are in the interest of the entire province.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said in the past, individuals and groups have worked together to share available water to help manage water shortages. There are currently 51 water shortage advisories in place in Alberta.

The province hopes the voluntary water-sharing agreements will be completed before March 31.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices