Alberta government to begin water-sharing negotiations amid risk of severe drought

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is making moves to mitigate the risk of severe drought in the province this year.

Alberta’s Drought Command Team has been given the go-ahead to begin negotiations Thursday with water licence holders to secure water-sharing agreements.

Alberta relies on melting snow and rain for its water. This year, the winter snowpack is below average, rivers are at record low levels and multiple reservoirs remain well below capacity, the province said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Due to all of these factors, the Alberta government has given its Drought Command Team authorization to begin negotiations with major water licence holders to strike water-sharing agreements in the Red Deer River, Bow River and Old Man River basins.

There are 25,000 organizations and businesses in Alberta that hold licences for 9.5 billion cubic metres of water — enough to fill 3.8 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the first time such negotiations have taken place since 2001, according to the province.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The goal is to “secure significant and timely reductions in water use,” Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz said in a news release. “This effort will be the largest water-sharing negotiation to have ever occurred in Alberta’s history.”

2:13 Southern Alberta food producers trying to avoid water shortages amid drought

In a letter to water licence holders, Schulz asked them to voluntarily take less water in order to ensure there is water available for as many users as possible.

“Drought is something our farmers and ranchers have experienced before,” said Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation RJ Sigurdson.

Based on that experience, our irrigators and agricultural producers have done an amazing job to manage their operations during tough times. I also want to be clear, that Alberta producers are leaders in water conservation, environmental stewardship, and I am proud of the work they do. As always, Alberta’s government is doing everything we can to help producers impacted by drought, and our producers have always stepped up to work together to build solutions that are in the interest of the entire province.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said in the past, individuals and groups have worked together to share available water to help manage water shortages. There are currently 51 water shortage advisories in place in Alberta.

The province hopes the voluntary water-sharing agreements will be completed before March 31.