Concordia University students launch 3-day strike to protest tuition hikes

Classes at Concordia university were canceled or delayed on Wednesday as thousands of students launched a three-day strike against the Quebec government’s tuition hikes.

Chanting and wearing the red squares that are the symbol of student protests in Quebec, groups representing 11,000 students held demonstrations to denounce the government’s 33 per cent tuition hike for out-of-province students. Signs covering common room walls reminded those attending class not to cross picket lines. Lecture halls sat empty as students refused to attend classes.

Organizers argued that the government’s move reduces accessibility to higher education and sets a dangerous precedent.

“Ultimately, this will lead to cuts to classes, cuts to small programs. Even if you’re not an international student or out-of-province student, your quality of education will be affected by the tuition hikes,” said Hannah Jackson, Concordia Student Union spokesperson.

The Quebec government in October announced plans to increase tuition by $8,000 for Canadian students from outside the province as a way to protect the French language in Montreal.

Set to be implemented at the start of the 2024-25 academic year, the measure would bring tuition to $17,000, among the highest rates in the country for undergraduates, raising fears that it would slash enrollment and revenue at the province’s three English-language universities, which accept more non-Quebec students than their French counterparts.

Despite the introduction of new scholarships in response to the government’s actions, Concordia university says admissions are down 30 per cent from last year.

While Concordia said it shares the students’ opposition to the tuition hikes, the university also said it supports the rights of students to attend classes.

“We respect the freedom of students to peacefully protest and to express their views on important issues like the government’s measures on tuition fees but students who want to attend class should be able to do so,” said Concordia spokesperson Vannina Maestracci.

Student groups say they hope their actions will add pressure and invite other universities to join in the movement.

The strike is scheduled to last until Friday with larger demonstrations planned for the future.