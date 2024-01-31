Off-road vehicle falls through ice on Lake Simcoe, 3 people rescued

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews had a busy Tuesday afternoon after an off-road vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Simcoe.

On Tuesday, just after 2:15 p.m., Orillia OPP, Ramara Fire and Rescue Services and Simcoe County Paramedics were called to a water rescue.

An off-road vehicle went through the ice 11 km from shore between Beaverton and Brechin on the east side of Lake Simcoe and the occupants called 911.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob McCarthy told Global News that an Argo, which is an ATV that can float on water, went out from the harbour at Beaverton and broke through the ice.

“When we got there, we were able to get a hold of the Argo and get the people safely off the Argo onto the ice shelf, and then transport them back to shore,” he said.

While McCarthy said the three people were able to stay afloat in the machine, they had no way of getting back to shore.

“It does not maneuver well once it’s in the water,” McCarthy said. That makes it difficult for the machine to get back on the ice, he explained. He added that people on the Argo were inexperienced. “They weren’t necessarily sure how to how to proceed and got into troubles.”

OPP Aviation Services were dispatched and quickly found the individuals through GPS coordinates, while Ramara Fire went to the scene with an airboat.

All occupants were brought safely to shore without injuries, police say.

Police say this incident should remind everyone that no ice is safe ice and to be aware of the conditions before heading out on the ice.

They recommend that people consult with local experts in the area and check for up-to-date reports on ice thickness and that they be aware of their location and surroundings as conditions can change quickly.

Police add that knowing your location helps emergency crews respond as quickly as possible.

No Ice is Safe Ice! Remember:

1. Check the Ice Conditions

2. Never Go Out On The Ice Alone.

3. Before you leave inform someone of your destination & expected time of return.

4. Wear a buoyant suit or lifejacket.

5. Avoid Going out on the Ice at Night

https://t.co/ZkIndYflpm pic.twitter.com/wPemyEjLjh — Ramara Fire & Rescue (@ramarafire) January 31, 2024