Economy

How did Canada’s economy do in November? StatCan to share GDP data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 7:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8% in November: StatCan'
Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8% in November: StatCan
WATCH - Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8% in November: StatCan – Dec 1, 2023
Statistics Canada is set to release its November gross domestic product report Wednesday morning, along with a preliminary estimate for economic growth in the fourth quarter.

RBC says it expects the economy grew 0.1 per cent in November, which would mark the first time real GDP ticked up in six months.

However, it still anticipates that the economy slightly shrank in the fourth quarter.

Click to play video: 'WEF summit: Freeland, Carney warn of future supply shocks amid global instability'
WEF summit: Freeland, Carney warn of future supply shocks amid global instability
With interest rates at the highest level seen in decades, the Canadian economy has been struggling to grow.

Canadian consumers are pulling back on their spending as they shell out more on mortgage interest costs, while businesses are seeing their sales growth slow.

Economists expect growth to remain weak in the first half of this year, before picking back up in the second half of 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

