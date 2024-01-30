UBC exploring how exercise benefits cancer patients in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have launched a study to determine how exercise can help people with cancer in their treatment and recovery journeys.

Working with physiotherapists who specialize in different types of cancer, the Faculty of Medicine is holding online classes, and health coaching in-person and by phone.

“The key thing we hear from people living with cancer is that they want to know what is safe for them,” said Dr. Kristin Campbell, an associate professor in UBC’s department of physical therapy, in a press release.

“This work is really focused on connecting people to those trained professionals.”

According to Campbell, exercise can improve cancer-related fatigue and mobility after surgery. Researchers are still learning more about how it can boost confidence for those returning to work or household activities, and allow patients to receive more of their planned treatment.

The study is being conducted in partnership with the BC Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society.

To learn more or participate, visit www.cancerexercise.ca.