Health

UBC exploring how exercise benefits cancer patients in B.C.

By Liam Higgs Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 8:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'UBC explores new ways to deliver cancer exercise programming'
UBC explores new ways to deliver cancer exercise programming
A team of researchers at UBC's Cancer Exercise and Physiotherapy Lab wants to help people living with a cancer diagnosis by incorporating exercise into their treatment and recovery. Fatigue is a common symptom of cancer treatments, and UBC's medicine department says physical activity is proven to help while also reducing anxiety and improving sleep.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have launched a study to determine how exercise can help people with cancer in their treatment and recovery journeys.

Working with physiotherapists who specialize in different types of cancer, the Faculty of Medicine is holding online classes, and health coaching in-person and by phone.

“The key thing we hear from people living with cancer is that they want to know what is safe for them,” said Dr. Kristin Campbell, an associate professor in UBC’s department of physical therapy, in a press release.

“This work is really focused on connecting people to those trained professionals.”

Click to play video: '$21M invested into new B.C. cancer equipment'
$21M invested into new B.C. cancer equipment
According to Campbell, exercise can improve cancer-related fatigue and mobility after surgery. Researchers are still learning more about how it can boost confidence for those returning to work or household activities, and allow patients to receive more of their planned treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The study is being conducted in partnership with the BC Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society.

To learn more or participate, visit www.cancerexercise.ca.

