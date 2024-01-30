NHL’s Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart charged in 2018 World Juniors sex assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Three former members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team who now play in the NHL have been charged with sexual assault in connection to allegations involving that team, their lawyers confirmed Tuesday.

Lawyers for New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod and Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube told Global News both men have been charged by police in London, Ont. Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has also been charged, his lawyers said in a public statement.

McLeod’s lawyers David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein said in a statement that their client “denies any wrongdoing.”

“He will be pleading not guilty and will vigorously defend the case.”

Louis P. Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson, who said they represent Dube, released their own statement saying he will also plead not guilty “and maintains his innocence.”

“He will defend the allegations in court,” they said.

A statement posted to social media by law firm Savard Foy LLP confirmed Hart was charged with one count of sexual assault by London police.

“He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law,” lawyers Megan Savard and Riaz Sayani said in the statement.

The Devils, Flames and Flyers confirmed earlier this month that McLeod, Dube and Hart, respectively, had been granted indefinite leaves of absence from their teams.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that five members of that 2018 World Juniors hockey team had been told to surrender to police to face charges for an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ont.

The media report released Wednesday cited two sources with knowledge of the investigation who were not named because they were not authorized to speak on the case.

The players were given a set period of time to present themselves at London police headquarters, the Globe reported. Global News has not independently confirmed the Globe reporting.

Several players who were members of the 2018 team have also taken indefinite leaves of absence from their clubs over recent weeks, according to statements from their teams posted on the social media platform X and in public comments. In addition to McLeod, Dube and Hart, those players also include McLeod’s Devils teammate Cal Foote and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton, who plays in Switzerland.

On Sunday, Formenton turned himself into London police headquarters. Formenton’s lawyers told the Globe and Mail that he was charged in connection to “an accusation made in 2018,” and would plead not guilty.

London police are expected to hold a press conference on the case on Monday, Feb. 5.

There is no confirmation that the leaves of absence for any players are related to the Globe report and any sexual assault allegations.

The charges stem from an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ont., in June 2018 after a Hockey Canada gala event.

News of the event first broke in May 2022 after TSN reported Hockey Canada had settled a civil lawsuit with the complainant. That report triggered a series of events, which included renewed investigations, as well as intense scrutiny focused on Hockey Canada that eventually led the entire board and leadership team to resign.

Foote’s agent previously told Global News in 2022 his client was not involved in the alleged sexual assault. A lawyer for Hart at the time said his client had not “engaged in any wrongdoing.” Dube’s agent said at the time his client “did not engage in any wrongdoing.” Attempts to contact representatives for McLeod and Formenton at the time went unanswered.

Court documents first reported by the Globe and Mail last December and confirmed by Global News revealed London police said they have “reasonable grounds” to believe five members of the 2018 team were involved in a group sexual assault.

—With files from Global’s Naomi Barghiel, Aaron D’Andrea and Nathaniel Dove