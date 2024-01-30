Warmer winter raises red flags for Saskatchewan wildfire task force

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is seeing a warmer winter season with not much for snow, which is raising the alarm bells for the Prince Albert Grand Council Wildfire Task Force.

The task force met to deliberate over wildfire threats in the north, saying the Canadian Forest Service indicated an unusually warm start to the wildfire season.

“The prospect of a warmer wildfire season coupled with diminished snowfall underscores the necessity for preventive action to ensure the well-being of our communities. The protection of our territories and our people is paramount, and we cannot afford to be reactive,” said Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) said it will be working closely with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) to build community-driven wildfire management prevention.

“We’re aiming to reinforce our defences and encourage community-led initiatives in wildfire management and prevention. Working with PAGC is crucial. Together, we will strengthen our defences against the wildfire threat,” said Steve Roberts, SPSA’s vice president of operations.

Hundreds of residents in northern Saskatchewan were evacuated in the 2023 wildfire season.

Canada saw its worst wildfire season on record last year.