Two hit by vehicle after being followed home from business: London, Ont. police

A woman with serious injuries was taken to hospital and a man suffered minor injuries after they got into a verbal altercation with a suspect who then allegedly followed them home and hit them with his vehicle.

Police were called to Cathcart Street and Emery Street East at around 5:20 p.m. Monday and the woman was taken to hospital by paramedics. The man did not require medical attention.

Police say investigators learned that the suspect and victims got into a verbal altercation at a business in the south end of the city and then the suspect followed the victims home.

At that point, the suspect allegedly drove his vehicle into the victims’ vehicle. The suspect drove off and the victims exited their vehicle.

However, the suspect then came back and the man was hit while trying to stop him from leaving. The suspect then hit the woman before driving off.

A description of the male suspect and vehicle was provided to police and the 19-year-old suspect was found in his vehicle nearby and arrested. He’s charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and criminal harassment by repeated following.

Police have not said what prompted the verbal altercation but have confirmed that “this was not a random act.”