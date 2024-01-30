Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two hit by vehicle after being followed home from business: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE photo. London, Ont., police say a suspect got into an argument with victims at a business in the southend of the city, then followed the victims home and smashed into the back of their car. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman with serious injuries was taken to hospital and a man suffered minor injuries after they got into a verbal altercation with a suspect who then allegedly followed them home and hit them with his vehicle.

Police were called to Cathcart Street and Emery Street East at around 5:20 p.m. Monday and the woman was taken to hospital by paramedics. The man did not require medical attention.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say investigators learned that the suspect and victims got into a verbal altercation at a business in the south end of the city and then the suspect followed the victims home.

At that point, the suspect allegedly drove his vehicle into the victims’ vehicle. The suspect drove off and the victims exited their vehicle.

However, the suspect then came back and the man was hit while trying to stop him from leaving. The suspect then hit the woman before driving off.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A description of the male suspect and vehicle was provided to police and the 19-year-old suspect was found in his vehicle nearby and arrested. He’s charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and criminal harassment by repeated following.

Police have not said what prompted the verbal altercation but have confirmed that “this was not a random act.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices