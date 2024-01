See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A crane has collapsed at a construction site in the community of Whalley in Surrey, B.C.

The arm of the crane seems to have broken and fallen into the area where a high rise was being built.

The construction site is located near the corner of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

View image in full screen A crane has collapsed near the corner of 104 Ave and King George Blvd. Google Maps

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP and Surrey Fire.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.