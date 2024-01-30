No charges laid after man barricades himself in Transcona home, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man armed with a rifle barricaded himself inside a residence in the Transcona area for several hours Monday night before he was taken into custody, Winnipeg police say.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrived at the residence at about 6:35 p.m. The man had barricaded himself inside the residence. Police noted that a woman in the residence was in danger and the priority was getting her to safety.

Officers with the tactical support team were able to bring her to safety around 7:11 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The man remained in the residence for another three hours before he was taken into custody and taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

No charges have been brought at the moment, according to officials. But officials said they are not ruling out the possibility of charges down the line.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that support will continue to be provided to the family.