Crime

No charges laid after man barricades himself in Transcona home, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
FILE - Winnipeg police headquarters. Winnipeg police took a man into custody Monday night following a standoff in the Transcona area that lasted several hours. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A man armed with a rifle barricaded himself inside a residence in the Transcona area for several hours Monday night before he was taken into custody, Winnipeg police say.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrived at the residence at about 6:35 p.m. The man had barricaded himself inside the residence. Police noted that a woman in the residence was in danger and the priority was getting her to safety.

Officers with the tactical support team were able to bring her to safety around 7:11 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The man remained in the residence for another three hours before he was taken into custody and taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

No charges have been brought at the moment, according to officials. But officials said they are not ruling out the possibility of charges down the line.

Police added that support will continue to be provided to the family.

