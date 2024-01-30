Menu

Fire

‘Suspicious’ fire rips through Guildford strip mall in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Fire breaks out at Guildford strip mall in Surrey
A fire broke out at a strip mall in Guildford overnight. Surrey RCMP said everyone got out safely and no one was injured but the fire does appear to be suspicious. Emily Lazatin has the latest from the scene.
Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a suspicious fire at a strip mall in Guildford early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, police received reports of a structure fire near the intersection of 148 Street and 108 Avenue.

Officers found several businesses engulfed in flames with crews at the scene working to contain the fire.

Everyone inside the stores was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

RCMP said the incident appears to be suspicious and investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP.

