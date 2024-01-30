‘Suspicious’ fire rips through Guildford strip mall in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP officers are investigating a suspicious fire at a strip mall in Guildford early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, police received reports of a structure fire near the intersection of 148 Street and 108 Avenue.

Officers found several businesses engulfed in flames with crews at the scene working to contain the fire.

Everyone inside the stores was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

RCMP said the incident appears to be suspicious and investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP.