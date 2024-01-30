2 paramedics injured in hit-and-run crash in Toronto

Two paramedics were injured in a crash in the city’s westend early Tuesday, Toronto police say.
The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road.
Police said a vehicle struck an ambulance and a pole.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said one paramedic was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and another paramedic was assessed at the scene.
There were no patients inside of the ambulance when the crash happened, paramedics said.
The occupants inside the vehicle fled the area on foot but the vehicle was left behind at the scene.
No suspect descriptions were released.
