Traffic

Man in life-threatening condition after being pinned between vehicle, building: Toronto police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 9:05 pm
A man in his 50s has life-threatening injuries after he was pinned between a vehicle and a building in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Monday evening.
A man in his 50s has life-threatening injuries after he was pinned between a vehicle and a building in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Monday evening. File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was pinned between a vehicle and a building in the city’s east end on Monday evening.

Toronto police said they responded to the call at around 7:14 p.m. in the East Chinatown area near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Paramedics told Global News one adult male was transported to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries.

Police are warning the public to expect road closures in the area as they investigate.

