Man in life-threatening condition after being pinned between vehicle, building: Toronto police

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was pinned between a vehicle and a building in the city’s east end on Monday evening.

Toronto police said they responded to the call at around 7:14 p.m. in the East Chinatown area near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Paramedics told Global News one adult male was transported to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries.

Police are warning the public to expect road closures in the area as they investigate.

Police Investigation:

Broadview Ave & Gerrard St E

7:14 pm

-reports of a man in 50's pinned between vehicle and building

-police, @Tororoto_Fire & @TorontoMedics o/s

-male transported to hospital with life threatening injuries

-expect road closures in the area#GO219296

