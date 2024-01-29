Menu

Crime

Teen girl charged following suspected hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 8:44 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation.
The Toronto Police Service is making the public aware of an arrest made in a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation. A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A teen girl has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver over the weekend, according to Toronto police.

The assault reportedly took place on Jan. 27 at around 2:30 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive area in East York.

Police said the victim, who works for an undisclosed rideshare company, picked up a female passenger. However, the driver cancelled the trip due to the passenger’s behaviour. The passenger then allegedly made anti-South Asian comments and assaulted the driver.

On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old girl from Toronto and charged her with assault and failure to comply with a judicial order. The girl’s identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or www.222tips.com.

