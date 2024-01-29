Menu

Crime

Montreal man charged with second-degree murder in suspected femicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
A 42-year-old Montreal man returned to court Monday after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in the city's east end. A lawyer walks past the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. View image in full screen
A 42-year-old Montreal man returned to court Monday after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in the city's east end. A lawyer walks past the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
A 42-year-old Montreal man made a brief court appearance Monday after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in the city’s east end.

The Quebec Crown prosecutor’s office said Mustapha Khalil Mechken, who remains detained, will return to court March 19.

Multiple media reports identify the victim as Narjess Ben Yedder, the suspect’s wife.

Mechken was arrested on the scene after police went to a residence in the city’s Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood Friday morning following a 911 call.

There they found the 32-year-old victim, who had been stabbed several times and was declared dead at the scene.

Montreal’s Collège de Bois-de-Boulogne was among those paying tribute online to Ben Yedder, who was described by the school as a brilliant and well-liked graduate of a software quality specialist program.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

