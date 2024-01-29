Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sask. RCMP warn public of 2 inmates at large after escaping Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 4:39 pm
1 min read
Pinehouse RCMP say two inmates have escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Pinehouse RCMP say two inmates have escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pinehouse, Sask., RCMP are warning the public that two inmates from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp are at large.

Officers say 45-year-old Thomas Cook and 30-year-old Kiefler Linklater walked away from the camp around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Cook is described as five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes and Linklater is described as 5’7″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the current location of the inmates is unknown, but anyone with information can call Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400.

Pinehouse RCMP say Kiefler Linklater escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp Sunday.
Pinehouse RCMP say Kiefler Linklater escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp Sunday. Saskatchewan RCMP
Pinehouse RCMP say Thomas Cook escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp Sunday. View image in full screen
Pinehouse RCMP say Thomas Cook escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp Sunday. Saskatchewan RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices