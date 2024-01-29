Sask. RCMP warn public of 2 inmates at large after escaping Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

Send this page to someone via email

Pinehouse, Sask., RCMP are warning the public that two inmates from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp are at large.

Officers say 45-year-old Thomas Cook and 30-year-old Kiefler Linklater walked away from the camp around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Cook is described as five-feet-11-inches tall and 150 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes and Linklater is described as 5’7″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the current location of the inmates is unknown, but anyone with information can call Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400.

Pinehouse RCMP say Kiefler Linklater escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp Sunday. Saskatchewan RCMP