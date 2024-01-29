Menu

Crime

Lethbridge, Alta. man arrested in relation to Saskatoon homicide dating from 2006

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police say a man from Lethbridge, Alta. has been arrested in relation to a Saskatoon historical homicide. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a man from Lethbridge, Alta. has been arrested in relation to a Saskatoon historical homicide. File / Global News
A 49-year-old man in Lethbridge, Alta., was arrested in relation to the 2006 Saskatoon homicide of Darren Greschuk.

Greschuk was a 31-year-old victim of a shooting back on July 8, 2006. He had called police just after 4 a.m. that morning reporting that he had been shot in his home in Avenue J South after a suspect broke in demanding money, but later died of his injuries in hospital.

A 48-year-old man from Penticton, B.C., and a 45-year-old man from Saskatoon were arrested in relation to the investigation last year.

Saskatoon Police Service said the suspect from Lethbridge was arrested on Wednesday and transferred to Saskatoon.

Police said he was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Officers said they don’t expect any further arrests in relation to this investigation.

