Truck thieves crash, steal Good Samaritan’s car in bizarre auto heist: Ontario police

Suspected auto thieves stole a Good Samaritan’s car after he stopped to offer help at the scene of a crash on Highway 400 Tuesday morning, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews were called at around 5:45 a.m. to the crash near Lloydtown-Aurora Road in York Region.

Police said the collision involved two tractor trailers and a stolen pickup truck, which was reportedly driving erratically.

A Good Samaritan saw the collision and stopped to help.

The occupants of the stolen pickup then stole Good Samaritan’s car — a grey Honda Fit — and fled the scene, police said.

The Honda Fit has not been found.

The suspects, who police said are a man and woman both around 20 to 30 years old, are still outstanding.

Meanwhile, the crash caused “extensive guardrail damage” which has prompted lane closures on the highway as repairs are made.

The OPP said the closures will be in place until later Tuesday evening.