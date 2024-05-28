Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Truck thieves crash, steal Good Samaritan’s car in bizarre auto heist: Ontario police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario planning licence suspensions for repeat auto thieves'
Ontario planning licence suspensions for repeat auto thieves
WATCH - Ontario planning licence suspensions for repeat auto thieves – May 14, 2024
Suspected auto thieves stole a Good Samaritan’s car after he stopped to offer help at the scene of a crash on Highway 400 Tuesday morning, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews were called at around 5:45 a.m. to the crash near Lloydtown-Aurora Road in York Region.

Police said the collision involved two tractor trailers and a stolen pickup truck, which was reportedly driving erratically.

A Good Samaritan saw the collision and stopped to help.

The occupants of the stolen pickup then stole Good Samaritan’s car — a grey Honda Fit — and fled the scene, police said.

Click to play video: 'Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police'
Nearly 600 cars recovered in sweeping auto theft crackdown in Ontario, Quebec: police

The Honda Fit has not been found.

The suspects, who police said are a man and woman both around 20 to 30 years old, are still outstanding.

Meanwhile, the crash caused “extensive guardrail damage” which has prompted lane closures on the highway as repairs are made.

The OPP said the closures will be in place until later Tuesday evening.

