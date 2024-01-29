Mississauga woman charged following 6-year medical supply fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old woman from Mississauga has been charged in connection with medical supply fraud that occurred over six years, with victims believed to have sustained losses of over $500,000, according to Peel police.

Investigators say the alleged fraudulent activity occurred between November 2015 and 2021.

It’s alleged that the woman would “significantly” over-charge her patients and their insurance providers for medical supply items. Many of the victims would receive off-the-shelf items, instead of receiving custom-fitted items, according to police.

The accused is reported to have operated several businesses out of her home over the course of the six years, including Nobel Wellness Inc., 403 Health Care Inc., and Soul Health Care. Police believe that the victims lost more than $500,000 as a result.

On Jan. 26, Fraud Bureau investigators arrested and charged Fazileh Aqeel with fraud over $5,000.

“In many fraud-related cases, people in vulnerable situations are coerced, manipulated, and taken advantage of for the fraudster’s profit,” reads a release from Peel police.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who recognizes the company names, experienced similar fraud crimes, or has any information to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335 or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).