Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga woman charged following 6-year medical supply fraud

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Fraud Bureau Investigators have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a Medical Supply Fraud that occurred over six years from November 2015 to 2021. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Fraud Bureau Investigators have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a Medical Supply Fraud that occurred over six years from November 2015 to 2021. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 58-year-old woman from Mississauga has been charged in connection with medical supply fraud that occurred over six years, with victims believed to have sustained losses of over $500,000, according to Peel police.

Investigators say the alleged fraudulent activity occurred between November 2015 and 2021.

It’s alleged that the woman would “significantly” over-charge her patients and their insurance providers for medical supply items. Many of the victims would receive off-the-shelf items, instead of receiving custom-fitted items, according to police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The accused is reported to have operated several businesses out of her home over the course of the six years, including Nobel Wellness Inc., 403 Health Care Inc., and Soul Health Care. Police believe that the victims lost more than $500,000 as a result.

On Jan. 26, Fraud Bureau investigators arrested and charged Fazileh Aqeel with fraud over $5,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“In many fraud-related cases, people in vulnerable situations are coerced, manipulated, and taken advantage of for the fraudster’s profit,” reads a release from Peel police.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who recognizes the company names, experienced similar fraud crimes, or has any information to contact the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3335 or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices