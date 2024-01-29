Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man loses bid for 3rd trial in killing of woman at Edmonton hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rescheduled appeal hearing for Bradley Barton begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue'
Rescheduled appeal hearing for Bradley Barton begins in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 23, 2023) Bradley Barton was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for Cindy Gladue's death at the Yellowhead Inn in Edmonton. Now, the Alberta Court of Appeal will hear arguments that he should be tried for a third time. As Morgan Black reports, it's been a long and painful journey for Gladue's family – Mar 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: This article contains details that are graphic and disturbing.

Alberta’s highest court has dismissed a former Ontario truck driver’s bid for a third trial in the 2011 death of a woman in an Edmonton hotel.

Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman who bled to death in a bathtub.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Gladue, 36, was a sex worker Barton had hired for two nights.

“The appellant was convicted of manslaughter. He appeals that conviction, arguing certain evidence should not have been admitted at trial,” said Monday’s decision by the Court of Appeal of Alberta.

“We find no reviewable errors in the trial judge’s rulings on the admissibility of evidence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Barton’s lawyers also argued the trial judge erred in part of his charge to the jury, but the three Appeal Court judges didn’t agree.

Trending Now

They dismissed the appeal.

Previous trials heard that the truck driver from Mississauga, Ont., performed a sexual act on Gladue that caused severe wounds to her vagina. Barton testified the sex was consensual.

A jury found Barton not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, but it was appealed by the Crown and he had a second trial in 2021.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices