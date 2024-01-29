Winnipeg police investigate crash on Pembina Highway

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following a collision involving a pedestrian on Pembina Highway in Winnipeg last Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m., in the 1400 block of Pembina Highway. Police said they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries. She was provided with emergency medical care and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Officials said she remains in a guarded condition.

An investigation found that the victim had run in front of a vehicle that was driving south on the highway, between Clarence and Boston avenues. The 58-year-old driver of the vehicle, according to police, remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS) or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

